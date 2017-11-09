BigStockPhoto

PODCAST: Battle of the Tinder Dates (11/09/17)

It’s no surprise that many people nowadays go on dates with people who’ve they’ve never met before all thanks to the internet or dating apps, however there is no accurate way to filter out the creeps and weirdos simply by swiping left! We have brought two listeners who will battle it out to see who can claim the title of having The Worst Tinder Date Ever!

Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462