Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/10/17)

  • Taylor Swift’s album LEAKED ONLINE 12 hours early & fans were furious….E! DECODED every song….and here’s the 14 SHADIEST THINGS she says on “Reputation”
  • People are FREAKING out over this pic Khloe Kardashian posted….nose job? Too much photoshop? What happened???

How cute is this little tater tot? Puppy Love 🐶

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

  • VIDEO: Dax Shepard had no idea that Kristen Bell told the story about their kids walking in on them until a stranger approached him in a restaurant
  • PICS: Chip Gaines from “Fixer Upper” shaves his head for a good cause
  • Jenny McCarthy details CASTING COUCH incident with Steven Seagal
  • VIDEO: Corey Haim’s mom said that Charlie Sheen did NOT sexually assault her son
  • Michelle Pfeiffer took a break from acting to raise her kids & says she became “UNHIREABLE” because of it!
  • LISTEN: Alicia Keys releases a previously unreleased song from her album “As I Am” to celebrate it’s 10 year anniversary
  • VIDEO: Britney Spears first painting sold for charity for $10,000…and now she’s making more art work

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
