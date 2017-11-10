Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/10/17)

- Taylor Swift’s album LEAKED ONLINE 12 hours early & fans were furious….E! DECODED every song….and here’s the 14 SHADIEST THINGS she says on “Reputation”
- People are FREAKING out over this pic Khloe Kardashian posted….nose job? Too much photoshop? What happened???
- Louis C.K. has been accused of SEXUAL MISCONDUCT by 5 women….and everyone keeps going back to his NSFW JOKES about masturbation…HBO CUTS TIES & his new movie PREMIERE IS CANCELLED
- VIDEO: Watch Taylor Swift perform a new song “New Year’s Day” during a break for “Scandal” last night!
- VIDEO: Dax Shepard had no idea that Kristen Bell told the story about their kids walking in on them until a stranger approached him in a restaurant
- PICS: Chip Gaines from “Fixer Upper” shaves his head for a good cause
- Jenny McCarthy details CASTING COUCH incident with Steven Seagal
- VIDEO: Corey Haim’s mom said that Charlie Sheen did NOT sexually assault her son
- Michelle Pfeiffer took a break from acting to raise her kids & says she became “UNHIREABLE” because of it!
- LISTEN: Alicia Keys releases a previously unreleased song from her album “As I Am” to celebrate it’s 10 year anniversary
- VIDEO: Britney Spears first painting sold for charity for $10,000…and now she’s making more art work