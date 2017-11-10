Credit: BigStockPhoto

Second Date Update PODCAST: Butt Implants

How many excuses do you have to hear from someone about being “too busy”, before you get the hint that they just don’t like you? One of our listeners emailed the show after SHE got blown off five times by the same guy… and the reason is something none of us could have imagined. Hear it in the PODCAST below.

