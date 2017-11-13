Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/13/17)

  • PICS: This is the first look at Khloe Kardashian’s baby bump…. or is it?
  • Is The Weeknd getting back at Selena Gomez by HOOKING UP with Justin Bieber’s ex????
  • Gal Gadot is REFUSING to do “Wonder Woman 2” if Brett Ratner is involved
  • PICS: Beyonce & Jay Z’s twins are 5 months old and so freaking adorable
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian had a baby shower for baby #3 that is being born via a surrogate in January & it was sooooo over the top & insane!
  • PICS: Kylie Jenner flashes huge diamond ring sparking engagement rumors
  • “House of Cards” writers are trying to re-write the FINAL SEASON so it doesn’t include Kevin Spacey
  • VIDEO: Tiffany Haddish made history on SNL this weekend & we love it!
  • Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” on track to be the biggest selling album OF THE YEAR
  • PICS: Aaron Carter shows of his 45 lb weight gain & says he feels amazing
  • VIDEO: Traffic reporter does her traffic update with Taylor Swift lyrics & Taylor Swift actually TWEETED HER about it
  • LISTEN: Nick Jonas has a new Christmas song with Shania Twain!
  • George Takei recently talked about GROPING MEN who are “afraid” …even though he just DENIED a sexual assault claim that happened in 1981 and blamed it on the Russian bots
  • Louis C.K. admits that all the stories about sexual harassment are TRUE
  • Have you heard Eminem’s song with Beyonce???? What do you think?

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462