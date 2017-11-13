PODCAST: Win Brooke’s Bucks (11/13/2017)

Brooke has been striving for a victory that even Floyd Mayweather will be jealous of! After her unprecedented run of 35 wins in a row from 2015, Brooke FINALLY has the chance to surpass that! Did she get it done or will she go back to zero?

