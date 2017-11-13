Bigstock Credit: BigStockPhoto

Second Date Update PODCAST: Apples And Oranges

In today’s Second Date Update Ember thought that she was doing Ryan a favor by neglecting one of her deal-breakers when it comes to dating dudes however, Ember did several things throughout the entire date that confused Ryan so much that he no longer wants to go out with her again!

