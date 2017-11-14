YouTube: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/14/17)

  • Blake Shelton is People’s SEXIEST MAN Alive….and the issue hits stands Wednesday….agree or hell no?

  • PICS: Kylie Jenner hosts her own baby shower a day after Kim Kardashian’s!

  • Nick Jonas still takes his LAUNDRY HOME so his mom can do it, “It’s a really nice thing for her”
  • VIDEO: Jason Aldean shares his memory of the Las Vegas shooting
  • VIDEO: Lady Gaga stopped her concert to check on a woman who was hit in the face & bleeding….and gave her a backstage pass
  • VIDEO: Wiz Khalifa smoked some weed & told kids not to mess with “lean” (cough syrup mixed with soda)
  • VIDEO: Bill Murray & his brother, Brian Doyle-Murray, have a new Facebook show where they travel the country visiting minor league baseball teams
  • Turns out psychopaths like Justin Bieber’s MUSIC BEST!
  • VIDEO: Boys II Men battle Rascal Flatts in a rap battle for “Drop the Mic”
  • Watch Jimmy Fallon’s tearful return after his mom passed away

  • One of Louis C.K.’s accusers, comedian Rebecca Corey, gives a DETAILED ACCOUNT of what happened

