Bigstock Credit: BigStockPhoto

PODCAST: Awkward Tuesday Phone Call – All In The Family

It’s always weird when people who have known each other for ages develop feelings for one another…. that is why Robin needed help on how to let down David easy simply because he is a long time family friend, however David had no interest in dating her then things took a SHOCKING turn that no one could expect!

Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462