Seattle sure is purdy!

Not to brag or anything, but I took this. (And then through 12 filters on it.) Fall is my absolute favorite time of the year, I mean how can you not feel like you’re driving through a Kincaid painting these days!

About Mason

Mason has one of those personalities that not only fills up the room, but entertains you to no end. When she’s not cracking a joke, you kind of wonder if something’s wrong! She has been an on-air personality at MOViN 92.5 since 2007, and continues to get us all through that early evening traffic Monday through Friday. Mason has a knack for decorating, cracking sarcastic jokes and having a good time.
