Tuesday’s Words of Wisdom

I’m a strong believe that sleep cures everything. Bad day? Go to bed. Sick? Go to bed. Tired? Go to bed, duh.
About Mason
Mason has one of those personalities that not only fills up the room, but entertains you to no end. When she’s not cracking a joke, you kind of wonder if something’s wrong! She has been an on-air personality at MOViN 92.5 since 2007, and continues to get us all through that early evening traffic Monday through Friday. Mason has a knack for decorating, cracking sarcastic jokes and having a good time.
Related Articles
Seattle sure is purdy!
November 14, 2017
Macklemore and I talk Postmates. And other hard hitting topics.
September 22, 2017
Current Obsession: The Shade Beauty
June 7, 2017