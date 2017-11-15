Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/15/17)

- Mark Hamill aka Luke Skywalker surprised fans on a “Star Wars” themed ride at Disneyland
- PICS: Cardi B bought an orange Bentley even thought she can’t drive, is planning a nose job in December, will have all her wedding guests wear red & says she doesn’t like the feminist label because “People think that being a feminist is a bitch that, like, went to school.”
- All 5 SPICE GIRLS are on board for a reunion???? Are you excited???
- VIDEO: Kim Kardashian accidentally reveals it’s a girl
- Here’s where people are publicly Netflixing….and yes, PUBLIC BATHROOM is on the list
- VIDEO: Blake Shelton reacts to being People’s Sexiest Man Alive, “I can’t wait to shove this up Adam’s ass!” Gwen Stefani gives her REACTION TOO, “I knew I was onto something”
- PICS: Turns out Taylor Swift’s doppelganger is Ryan Seacrest’s mom!
- Amazon spent a WHOPPING $250 MILLION just for the production rights for the “Lord of the Rings” prequel
- People Magazine also named the SEXIEST BODY PARTS each celeb has
- Paper Magazine is trying to break the internet again but this time with 3 versions of Nicki Minaj getting is on with each other….and a VERY NSFW VIDEO
- Kim Kardashian’s new fragrance is inspired by her PARIS ROBBERY
- VIDEO: Mariah Carey gets interviewed while playing with puppies & admits she had no idea that “All I Want for Christmas” would be a hit at all
- Ed Westwick accused of SEXUALLY ASSAULTING a 3rd woman
- PICS: Britney Spears is looking ridiculously fit!
- PICS: Jason Momoa confirms he’s doing a remake of “The Crow”
- Jon Stewart says he could have DONE MORE after the first Louis C.K. sexual harassment report
- Corey Feldman names a THIRD CHILD MOLESTER in Hollywood…a guy who basically hosted a nightclub for kids at his house
- A nonprofit did a Taylor Swift parody to bring awareness to the serious issue of SANITATION and it’s amazing!
- Pink does “Carpool Karoake” and it’s soooo fun!