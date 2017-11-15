PODCAST: Jingle Jams With Hum Bug Brooke And Jubal Bells

For some reason radio stations across the world compete to be the first ones to start playing Christmas Music and if there is one thing that Jubal LOVES more than anything is ruining peoples plans and ended up disregarding all the music that we had set to play and just played Holiday Music for over 40 minutes! What was he thinking!?

