Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/16/17)

- A porn star & rapper Coolio are running for PRESIDENT/VP IN 2020….and they even have a WEBSITE!
- Pharrell has a new song…that won’t be released for 100 YEARS!
- Kim Kardashian made $10 MILLION in the first day of her new perfume sales…and she said the worst part of being uber famous is not being able to go to the GROCERY STORE
- VIDEO: Ben Affleck makes a joke about sexual assault while talking about Super Girl. when asked what it’d be like to add her, he responded, “Have you been following the news at all?”
- Outrage mounts over Meek Mills PRISON sentence….and he is begging to get out of SOLITARY before he goes crazy
- NSFW VIDEO: The new “Deadpool” teaser is just a parody of Bob Ross and it’s amazing!
- Serena Williams getting MARRIED TODAY in New Orleans!?!?
- Kelly Clarkson in Redbook, “It’s when I’M FAT that I’m happy”
- Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel are expecting their 1st BABY!
- VIDEO: Terry Crews names his sexually assaulter and says, “I will not be shamed”
- Rapper Lil Peep DEAD at 21 of suspected overdose
- PICS: Zendaya & Beyonce look so much alike in this pic that Zendaya can’t even tell them apart