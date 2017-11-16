YouTube: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/16/17)

  • Pharrell has a new song…that won’t be released for 100 YEARS!
  • Kim Kardashian made $10 MILLION in the first day of her new perfume sales…and she said the worst part of being uber famous is not being able to go to the GROCERY STORE
  • VIDEO: Ben Affleck makes a joke about sexual assault while talking about Super Girl. when asked what it’d be like to add her, he responded, “Have you been following the news at all?”
  • Outrage mounts over Meek Mills PRISON sentence….and he is begging to get out of SOLITARY before he goes crazy
  • NSFW VIDEO: The new “Deadpool” teaser is just a parody of Bob Ross and it’s amazing!
  • Serena Williams getting MARRIED TODAY in New Orleans!?!?
  • Kelly Clarkson in Redbook, “It’s when I’M FAT that I’m happy”
  • Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel are expecting their 1st BABY!
  • VIDEO: Terry Crews names his sexually assaulter and says, “I will not be shamed”
  • Rapper Lil Peep DEAD at 21 of suspected overdose
  • PICS: Zendaya & Beyonce look so much alike in this pic that Zendaya can’t even tell them apart

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462