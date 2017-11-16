YouTube: YouTube

Macklemore, Dave B & Travis Thompson perform on The Tonight Show

Daaaaaaang, Seattle. Lookin’ killer on late night TV last night!

But the coolest part (for me) was seeing 21 year-old Travis Thompson, a graduate of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ “The Residency” program which mentors young artists from low-income families to help them acquire the skills and knowledge needed to carve out a living in the arts.

“Ryan Lewis and I helped launch The Residency so that young aspiring hip-hop artists in Seattle have a chance to pursue their passions in music. Travis was a standout in the first year of the program, came back in a leadership role the next year, and it’s been incredible to watch him grow as an artist over the last three years.” — Macklemore

Can’t wait to see these shows in Seattle (Dec 22 & 23) at Key Arena. Go get it, young one.

–Justin

 

About justin

Justin grew up a country boy in a female-dominated family that smoothed him into the softie he is today. A Seattle radio personality since 2007, he's perfected the art of never taking himself seriously and isn't afraid to cry at movies. Find him riding a scooter (nicknamed "Ivy" after Blue Ivy Carter) through the mean streets of Queen Anne in Seattle or twitter-stalking the Seattle Mariners!
