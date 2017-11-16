Buttery mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and stuffing shoved upside a dead turkeys butt. All of these are staples of the PERFECT thanksgiving dinner. Sometime, though, things happend and a nice holiday dedicated to being thankful turns into a scary thing….. “NO, BREAD ROLES,,, NOOOOOOOO”. Here are some of the most shocking horor stories that Thanksgiving has to offer.
PODCAST: Thanksgiving Horror Stories
Buttery mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and stuffing shoved upside a dead turkeys butt. All of these are staples of the PERFECT thanksgiving dinner. Sometime, though, things happend and a nice holiday dedicated to being thankful turns into a scary thing….. “NO, BREAD ROLES,,, NOOOOOOOO”. Here are some of the most shocking horor stories that Thanksgiving has to offer.