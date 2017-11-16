Bigstock Credit: BigStockPhoto

PODCAST: Thanksgiving Horror Stories

Buttery mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and stuffing shoved upside a dead turkeys butt. All of these are staples of the PERFECT thanksgiving dinner. Sometime, though, things happend and a nice holiday dedicated to being thankful turns into a scary thing….. “NO, BREAD ROLES,,, NOOOOOOOO”.  Here are some of the most shocking horor stories that Thanksgiving has to offer.

Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462