Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/17/17)

- PICS: Serena Williams is married! And sooo many celebs were there…Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Ciara, Colton Hayes, Anna Wintour & more…..the theme was BEAUTY & THE BEAST & each table was named after one of Serena’s Grand Slam titles
- And there it is….Selena Gome & Justin Bieber are back to KISSING in public
- Blake Shelton reads MEAN TWEETS about his “Sexiest Man” title….and it’s almost sad
Thank y'all for the supportive words! #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful pic.twitter.com/k5H4smmDSl
— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 16, 2017
- VIDEO: Sarah Silverman addresses Louis C.K.’s sexually assault and it’s an emotional much watch
- PICS: Looks like Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy cravings include Krispy Kreme donuts
- Nicole Kidman is taking POLE DANCING lessons to spice up her relationship
- Gigi Hadid will NOT WALK the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show
- VIDEO: Here are the 5 worst Christmas songs of all time….and John Denver & Bruce Springsteen are on the list
- VIDEO: Julia Roberts says she’s never been sexually harassed in her career & doesn’t know why she was “sparred”