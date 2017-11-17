YouTube: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/17/17)

  • PICS: Serena Williams is married! And sooo many celebs were there…Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Ciara, Colton Hayes, Anna Wintour & more…..the theme was BEAUTY & THE BEAST & each table was named after one of Serena’s Grand Slam titles
  • And there it is….Selena Gome & Justin Bieber are back to KISSING in public
  • Blake Shelton reads MEAN TWEETS about his “Sexiest Man” title….and it’s almost sad

  • VIDEO: Sarah Silverman addresses Louis C.K.’s sexually assault and it’s an emotional much watch
  • PICS: Looks like Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy cravings include Krispy Kreme donuts
  • Nicole Kidman is taking POLE DANCING lessons to spice up her relationship
  • Gigi Hadid will NOT WALK the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show
  • VIDEO: Here are the 5 worst Christmas songs of all time….and John Denver & Bruce Springsteen are on the list
  • VIDEO: Julia Roberts says she’s never been sexually harassed in her career & doesn’t know why she was “sparred”

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
