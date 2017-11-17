Jubal’s ready to book the most luxurious vacation of his life! Where does he want to go? Sydney, Europe!…..Wait.. that doesn’t exist? How about Vienna, Australia??? NO! WHAT?! Hmmm…. this Phone Tap victim is just crushing all of Jubal’s dreams!
Phone Tap PODCAST: Vienna Australia
