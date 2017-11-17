Bigstock Credit: BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: Vienna Australia

Jubal’s ready to book the most luxurious vacation of his life! Where does he want to go? Sydney, Europe!…..Wait.. that doesn’t exist? How about Vienna, Australia??? NO! WHAT?! Hmmm…. this Phone Tap victim is just crushing all of Jubal’s dreams!

