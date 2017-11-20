Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/20/17)

Yeah… we did that. Bandaloop. They are the most incredible group of daring performers. They put me to shame, but still opened up their art form to me. THANKYOU to everyone that helped us to make this dream happen. THANKYOU to the American Music Awards for taking a chance with me. It was something none of us had ever imagined could be possible. It was the scariest thing I have ever done, and we did it all in five days. Start to finish. Hell yeah. I love you bandaloop. ❤️

