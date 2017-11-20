YouTube: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/20/17)

  • VIDEO: Pink deliver the most epic American Music Awards performance ever….on the side of a skyscraper!!! She also DENIES CRINGING at Christina Aguilera’s performance saying that she was brought to tears [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
  • VIDEO: Selena Gomez is getting accused of lip syncing her AMA performance….what do you think???
  • Is the Chinese government SPYING on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show????
  • Bruno Mars is swimming in American Music Award trophies taking home 7! Here are all the WINNERS
  • Taylor Swift gave up her FIGHT with the ACLU after she threatened to sue a blogger who wrote about neo-Nazis loving her
  • The AMA red carpet was all about the LBD (little black dress)….here are the BEST DRESSED and the WORST DRESSED according to E!
  • VIDEO: Ben Affleck responds to the Harvey Weinstein allegations from Rose McGowan,  “I believe Rose. I support her. I really like and admire her tenacity and I wish her the best.”
  • “Justice League” had a $96 million opening weekend & even though it was #1, they are calling it a FAILURE
  • Lena Dunham APOLOGIZES for defending “Girls” writer who was accused of sexual assault…but a writer for Lena has quit due to “WELL KNOWN RACISM”
  • Eminem did a medley of his songs on SNL with Skylar Grey & it was amazing!

 

