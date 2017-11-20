Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/20/17)

- VIDEO: Pink deliver the most epic American Music Awards performance ever….on the side of a skyscraper!!! She also DENIES CRINGING at Christina Aguilera’s performance saying that she was brought to tears [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
Yeah… we did that. Bandaloop. They are the most incredible group of daring performers. They put me to shame, but still opened up their art form to me. THANKYOU to everyone that helped us to make this dream happen. THANKYOU to the American Music Awards for taking a chance with me. It was something none of us had ever imagined could be possible. It was the scariest thing I have ever done, and we did it all in five days. Start to finish. Hell yeah. I love you bandaloop. ❤️
- VIDEO: Selena Gomez is getting accused of lip syncing her AMA performance….what do you think???
- Is the Chinese government SPYING on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show????
- Bruno Mars is swimming in American Music Award trophies taking home 7! Here are all the WINNERS
- Taylor Swift gave up her FIGHT with the ACLU after she threatened to sue a blogger who wrote about neo-Nazis loving her
- The AMA red carpet was all about the LBD (little black dress)….here are the BEST DRESSED and the WORST DRESSED according to E!
- VIDEO: Ben Affleck responds to the Harvey Weinstein allegations from Rose McGowan, “I believe Rose. I support her. I really like and admire her tenacity and I wish her the best.”
- “Justice League” had a $96 million opening weekend & even though it was #1, they are calling it a FAILURE
- Lena Dunham APOLOGIZES for defending “Girls” writer who was accused of sexual assault…but a writer for Lena has quit due to “WELL KNOWN RACISM”
- Eminem did a medley of his songs on SNL with Skylar Grey & it was amazing!