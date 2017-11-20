Cooking Thanksgiving dinner can be stressful. You have to spend days shopping for food…. account for dietary restrictions… and make sure there is enough mashed potatoes for your overly hungry uncle. Thankfully, Butterball has a special hotline to help us get through the holidays by answering any questions we may have. Tune in so you can listen to the weirdest questions ever asked!
PODCAST: Funniest Butterball Hotline Calls
Cooking Thanksgiving dinner can be stressful. You have to spend days shopping for food…. account for dietary restrictions… and make sure there is enough mashed potatoes for your overly hungry uncle. Thankfully, Butterball has a special hotline to help us get through the holidays by answering any questions we may have. Tune in so you can listen to the weirdest questions ever asked!