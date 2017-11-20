Credit: BigStockPhoto

Second Date Update PODCAST: Baby Bloggin’ Son of a Gun

When you’re in the dating world, it’s good to have hobbies and passions…. UNLESS, you let your hobby get in the way of your ACTUAL DATE. Oh, and also if your hobby freaks the guy out. Hear what happened in the Second Date Update podcast!

Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462