Awkward Tuesday Phone Call PODCAST: Don’t Tattoo My Name

Have you ever been so in love with someone you were willing to do anything for them?!? Like doing a bunch of chores or working out?!? Well in today’s Awkward Tuesday Phone Call one of our listener’s  Boyfriend is willing to do something crazy….getting a tattoo of her name!!! And even though that’s a bit insane…her boyfriends takes it one step further…and it gets EXTREMELY AWKWARD! Find out what happens in the podcast below!

