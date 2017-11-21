YouTube: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/21/17)

  • VIDEO: A Victoria’s Secret model tumbles on the runway but her recovery is even more amazing!

  • VIDEO: Oooooh Malia Obama caught making out & smoking at the Harvard-Yale tailgates
  • Beyonce is the HIGHEST PAID WOMAN in music for 2017 bringing in $105 million!
  • Did Taylor Swift RUIN her chances at winning more Grammys by talking so much trash about people on her “Reputation” album???
  • Taylor Swift sold more albums than the top 200 COMBINED!
  • Kevin Hart & his wife welcome new baby boy named KENZO KASH HART
  • If Serena Williams new Gatorade commercial doesn’t make you cry, you may be dead inside

  • PICS: OMG Lady Gaga’s new boyfriend has a tattoo of her face on his arm
  • Selena Gomez is not embarrassed she wore a PURITY RING or that she took it off
  • Jennifer Lawrence opens up about her NUDE PHOTOS that were stolen, “‘I feel like I got gang-banged by the f***ing planet”
  • Jeffrey Tambor QUITS “Transparent” after sexual harassment allegations
  • VIDEO: This video of Jay Z telling a 9-year-old little girl she can be President mid-concert will melt your heart
  • 8 WOMEN have accused “CBS This Morning” Charlie Rose of sexual harassment with nudity, groping & lewd calls
  • LISTEN: Miranda Lambert is featured on Green Day’s new version of “Ordinary World”
  • VIDEO: Garth Brooks talks about his lip syncing debacle on Ellen (with a shout out to Spokane)
  • VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey delivers 4,500 to the entire town of Lawrence, KY

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
