Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/21/17)

- VIDEO: A Victoria’s Secret model tumbles on the runway but her recovery is even more amazing!
- VIDEO: Oooooh Malia Obama caught making out & smoking at the Harvard-Yale tailgates
- Beyonce is the HIGHEST PAID WOMAN in music for 2017 bringing in $105 million!
- Did Taylor Swift RUIN her chances at winning more Grammys by talking so much trash about people on her “Reputation” album???
- Taylor Swift sold more albums than the top 200 COMBINED!
- Kevin Hart & his wife welcome new baby boy named KENZO KASH HART
- If Serena Williams new Gatorade commercial doesn’t make you cry, you may be dead inside
- PICS: OMG Lady Gaga’s new boyfriend has a tattoo of her face on his arm
- Selena Gomez is not embarrassed she wore a PURITY RING or that she took it off
- Jennifer Lawrence opens up about her NUDE PHOTOS that were stolen, “‘I feel like I got gang-banged by the f***ing planet”
- Jeffrey Tambor QUITS “Transparent” after sexual harassment allegations
- VIDEO: This video of Jay Z telling a 9-year-old little girl she can be President mid-concert will melt your heart
- 8 WOMEN have accused “CBS This Morning” Charlie Rose of sexual harassment with nudity, groping & lewd calls
- LISTEN: Miranda Lambert is featured on Green Day’s new version of “Ordinary World”
- VIDEO: Garth Brooks talks about his lip syncing debacle on Ellen (with a shout out to Spokane)
- VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey delivers 4,500 to the entire town of Lawrence, KY