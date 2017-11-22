YouTube: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/22/17)

  • John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting their second child!!! Oldest daughter Luna even helped her announce her pregnancy to the world! Check out her baby bump! [VIDEO IN LINK]

  • Kendall Jenner just became the highest paid walkway model on earth. Work it girl!
  • Bella Hadid may have just patched things up with Selena Gomes now that she isn’t dating The Weeknd anymore.
  • Netflix has cut all the their ties with The Weinstein Company and will be hosting their own Golden Globes After-Party.
  • VIDEO: Lavar Ball and Donald Trump exchanged some blows after Trump helped get his son out of a Chinese jail after being accused for stealing.

 

