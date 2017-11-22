BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: How to Kill a Turkey

Thanksgiving was a ROUGH holiday for Jubal. He was all alone at his place… family was coming over in a few hours and he hadn’t even started cooking the turkey yet. He was panicked and he needed some help. So he made a phone call to the experts. Find out how it went in the PHONE TAP!

