Thanksgiving was a ROUGH holiday for Jubal. He was all alone at his place… family was coming over in a few hours and he hadn’t even started cooking the turkey yet. He was panicked and he needed some help. So he made a phone call to the experts. Find out how it went in the PHONE TAP!
Phone Tap PODCAST: How to Kill a Turkey
Thanksgiving was a ROUGH holiday for Jubal. He was all alone at his place… family was coming over in a few hours and he hadn’t even started cooking the turkey yet. He was panicked and he needed some help. So he made a phone call to the experts. Find out how it went in the PHONE TAP!