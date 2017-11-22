PODCAST: Win Brooke’s Bucks – Thanksgiving Edition

Brooke has been in an impressive winning streak of 42 wins in a row and is striving towards her 43rd. However, winning is starting to become too mundane and that’s why we wanted to change things up with this special Thanksgiving Edition of Win Brooke’s Bucks!

