The guy in today’s Second Date Update has a secret weapon in his arsenal that NO WOMAN can resist… a Guitar. But the magical powers of his music must have worn off, because the girl he’s interested in, is not calling her back. What went wrong? Find out in the podcast!
Second Date Update PODCAST: Guitar Guy Loves The Ladies
The guy in today’s Second Date Update has a secret weapon in his arsenal that NO WOMAN can resist… a Guitar. But the magical powers of his music must have worn off, because the girl he’s interested in, is not calling her back. What went wrong? Find out in the podcast!