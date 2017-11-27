Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/27/17)

- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are ENGAGED!!! We’ve got PICS OF THE RING….The Royal wedding will be a “HAPPY CHURCH” wedding in the spring! 5 THINGS TO KNOW about Meghan Markle
- Miss South Africa WINS Miss Universe but Miss Thailand is getting all the attention for not knowing Steve Harvey’s name VIDEO HERE
- PICS: Kim Kardashian posted a pic of rose pets frozen into ice cubes & it seems like everyone on the internet has an opinion
- “Glee” star Naya Rivera arrested for DOMESTIC BATTERY….and her ex-fiance Big Sean SHADES HER on Twitter after
- PICS: The Rock reflected on when his family couldn’t afford Thanksgiving dinner in a beautiful holiday post
- Kelly Clarkson enlisted the help of the toothless kid from “Stranger Things” to sing for We Day
- PICS: Bella Thorne got a new “I Love You” tattoo & showed off some serious side boob
- VIDEO: Josh Hutcherson confesses he farted in Tom Hanks face once when filming “Polar Express”