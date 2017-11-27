YouTube: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/27/17)

  • Miss South Africa WINS Miss Universe but Miss Thailand is getting all the attention for not knowing Steve Harvey’s name VIDEO HERE
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian posted a pic of rose pets frozen into ice cubes & it seems like everyone on the internet has an opinion
  • “Glee” star Naya Rivera arrested for DOMESTIC BATTERY….and her ex-fiance Big Sean SHADES HER on Twitter after
  • PICS: The Rock reflected on when his family couldn’t afford Thanksgiving dinner in a beautiful holiday post
  • Kelly Clarkson enlisted the help of the toothless kid from “Stranger Things” to sing for We Day
  • PICS: Bella Thorne got a new “I Love You” tattoo & showed off some serious side boob
  • VIDEO: Josh Hutcherson confesses he farted in Tom Hanks face once when filming “Polar Express”

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
