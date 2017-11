Katy Perry was performing her hit song “Roar” at a concert in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday when a bunch of beach balls were unleashed onto the stage, so she did what any of us would have done… kicked it.

Right into the face of a person filming the show.

“The ball hit me right square in the face and knocked my phone out of my hands. I was so shocked and started laughing hysterically,” the person wrote.

—Justin