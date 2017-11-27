Bigstock Credit: BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: Pook Wants Xmas Balls

Christmas is ALL about family – or those who are almost family – or those who you aren’t sure they are family. Regardless, it’s always a nice thought whenever someone gives you a present for the holidays, right? Well, Pook simply wants to spread the holiday spirit amongst all his baby momma’s.

Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462