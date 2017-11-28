Credit: Debby Wong | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/28/17)

  • Jay Z leads the GRAMMY NOMINATIONS with 8, Kendrick Lamar & Bruno Mars round out the top picks but Ed Sheeran is SNUBBED with only 2 nods
  • Katy Perry kicked a BEACH BALL on stage & nailed a fan in the face!

  • Paris Jackson may have buckets of money but she still travels like any young 20-something in Europe….
  • PICS: Gwyneth Paltrow took her ex-husband, Chris Martin, & her boyfriend to brunch!
  • The OG “Jersey Shore” cast is COMING BACK!
  • PICS: The Rock has a new insanely cool tattoo
  • PICS: Paris Hilton remembered the first time that her, Lindsay Lohan & Britney Spears hung out together 11 years ago calling it, “the first coming of The Holy Trinity!”
  • The original “Avengers”, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, and Jeremy Renner, may be DONE after the 4th film!
  • PICS: Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid & Hailey Baldwin have a girls trip to the Bahamas
  • Miley Cyrus doesn’t like her OWN POP MUSIC
  • Mr. Rogers is COMING BACK 
  • Billy Bush had to go to the hospital because he got hit in the head with a GOLF BALL
  • PICS: Jennifer Lopez is the oldest Guess model ever at 48

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462