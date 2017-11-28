Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/28/17)

- Jay Z leads the GRAMMY NOMINATIONS with 8, Kendrick Lamar & Bruno Mars round out the top picks but Ed Sheeran is SNUBBED with only 2 nods
- Katy Perry kicked a BEACH BALL on stage & nailed a fan in the face!
- Paris Jackson may have buckets of money but she still travels like any young 20-something in Europe….
- PICS: Gwyneth Paltrow took her ex-husband, Chris Martin, & her boyfriend to brunch!
- The OG “Jersey Shore” cast is COMING BACK!
- PICS: The Rock has a new insanely cool tattoo
- PICS: Paris Hilton remembered the first time that her, Lindsay Lohan & Britney Spears hung out together 11 years ago calling it, “the first coming of The Holy Trinity!”
- The original “Avengers”, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, and Jeremy Renner, may be DONE after the 4th film!
- PICS: Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid & Hailey Baldwin have a girls trip to the Bahamas
- Miley Cyrus doesn’t like her OWN POP MUSIC
- Mr. Rogers is COMING BACK
- Billy Bush had to go to the hospital because he got hit in the head with a GOLF BALL
- PICS: Jennifer Lopez is the oldest Guess model ever at 48