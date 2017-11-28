After finding out that her husband has been leaving work an hour earlier than he told her for over 6 years, Kendall needs the morning show’s help in confronting her husband Sam so that she can find out what he has been doing with that extra time. The ending is something that no one could have ever seen coming.
PODCAST: Awkward Tuesday Phone Call – Where Ya at After Work?
