Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/29/17)

  • VIDEO: Matt Lauer fired from “Today” show after 2 decades for SEXUAL MISCONDUCT….as details are emerging, the way he silenced women is being called “EVIL, FRIGHTENING STUFF”
  • Drake actually GHOSTED Bella Hadid…cause it even happens to super models!
  • VIDEO: Seattle Seahawk’s Michael Bennet took on Vanessa Hudgens in a rap battle for “Drop the Mic”

  • VIDEO: Serena Williams is using her honeymoon to advertise for Booking.com….and people think it’s super tacky! Agree?
  • Donnie Wahlberg leaves waffle house waitress $1,000 TIP!
  • VIDEO: Twitter is not happy that they did not edit out Ming Xi’s fall during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!
  • PICS: Meghan Markle had to give her old rescue dogs to a friend because they are too old to make the flight to England to live with her
  • Selena Gomez didn’t take Justin Bieber to THANKSGIVING because her family isn’t ready for it!
  • VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence explains why she’s “INCREDIBLY RUDE” to fans in public
  • Eminem’s new album will be out on DECEMBER 15….excited???
  • Colin Kaepernick & Donald Trump have the SAME VEGAS ODDS for becoming Time’s Person of the Year
  • VIDEO: Before she was a star on “Suits” or about to be a Royal, Meghan Markle was a briefcase model on “Deal or No Deal”
  • PICS: Mark Hamill arrived to the airport in a wheelchair in order to avoid autograph seekers
  • PICS: A person put together all the scenes of the stars of “Big Bang Theory” eating to prove how bad the cast was at it

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
