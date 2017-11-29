Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/29/17)

- VIDEO: Matt Lauer fired from “Today” show after 2 decades for SEXUAL MISCONDUCT….as details are emerging, the way he silenced women is being called “EVIL, FRIGHTENING STUFF”
- Drake actually GHOSTED Bella Hadid…cause it even happens to super models!
- VIDEO: Seattle Seahawk’s Michael Bennet took on Vanessa Hudgens in a rap battle for “Drop the Mic”
- VIDEO: Serena Williams is using her honeymoon to advertise for Booking.com….and people think it’s super tacky! Agree?
- Donnie Wahlberg leaves waffle house waitress $1,000 TIP!
- VIDEO: Twitter is not happy that they did not edit out Ming Xi’s fall during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!
- PICS: Meghan Markle had to give her old rescue dogs to a friend because they are too old to make the flight to England to live with her
- Selena Gomez didn’t take Justin Bieber to THANKSGIVING because her family isn’t ready for it!
- VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence explains why she’s “INCREDIBLY RUDE” to fans in public
- Eminem’s new album will be out on DECEMBER 15….excited???
- Colin Kaepernick & Donald Trump have the SAME VEGAS ODDS for becoming Time’s Person of the Year
- VIDEO: Before she was a star on “Suits” or about to be a Royal, Meghan Markle was a briefcase model on “Deal or No Deal”
- PICS: Mark Hamill arrived to the airport in a wheelchair in order to avoid autograph seekers
- PICS: A person put together all the scenes of the stars of “Big Bang Theory” eating to prove how bad the cast was at it