Dudes have to be incredibly smooth in order to get a girl back to his place. However, Joey from today’s Second Date Update found a foolproof way to get any girl back to his place and poor little Ellen fell for it. What could have possibly have gone wrong that had Ellen running out the door as soon as she could?
Second Date Update PODCAST: Date Boiled Over
