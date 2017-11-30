Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/30/17)

- The MOST LIKED INSTAGRAM post of the year is Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement…and the rest of the top 10 is all the same 3 people, Beyonce, Selena Gomez & soccer star Christiano Ronaldo
- Jay Z finally explains why he CHEATED on Beyonce, his relationship with Kanye, therapy & so much more! It’s a must read!
- Matt Lauer issues OFFICIAL STATEMENT to say “I am sorry”….but more women are coming forward, one says that he sexually assaulted her until she lost CONSCIOUSNESS and another says she was an intern when he SEXTED her sending lewd photos that she kept as proof
- Ciara posted a birthday message to Russel Wilson….too personal for social media or sweet???
- Harry Styles tops Rolling Stone’s BEST 50 SONGS of 2017 with “Sign of the Times”…Lorde “Homemade Dynamite” came in at #2 and Kendrick Lamar “Humble” is #3
- Russell Simmons steps away from companies after SEXUAL ASSAULT accusations
- VIDEO: Victoria’s Secret models are getting slammed for singing Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” backstage and no editing the N-word out
- Kylie Jenner just filed a trademark for a “KYLIE TRUCK” which has everyone thinking she’s going to be selling makeup taco truck style!
- LISTEN: Miley Cyrus has 2 new Christmas songs & we love them!
- There are soooo many Disney LIVE ACTION MOVIES on the way
- Remember when Missy Elliott surprised us all with her amazing Super Bowl performance? She was actually in the HOSPITAL the night before
- LISTEN: DMX has released an official “Rudolph the Rednose Reindeer” song for the holidays…whether you want it or not
- Kelly Clarkson on “Carpool Karoake” is just perfection