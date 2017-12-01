Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/1/17)

- Kaley Cuoco got engaged to her boyfriend of 2 years & cried so hard she forgot to say “yes”! Here’s a PIC OF THE RING….and a VIDEO of them dancing around after….tacky to video everything for social media or cute????
- LISTEN: Ed Sheeran & Beyonce team up to do an acoustic version of his song “PERFECT” and it’s….perfect
- Selena Gomez named Billboard’s Woman of the Year & gave a VERY HONEST interview about her breakup with The Weeknd & getting back together with Justin Bieber
- WOAH! Mariah Carey is showing off her 25 lb weightloss after undergoing weightloss surgery
- Kesha pens an open letter about MENTAL HEALTH & taking care of yourself over the holidays
- VIDEO: Kendall Jenner wants to get a gun & Kim Kardashian
- Jimmy Kimmel sent a COMEDIAN down to heckle Roy Moore….Roy found out & started a TWITTER FIGHT with Kimmel
- PICS: This is what Mark Wahlberg looks like after only 1 week of trying to bulk up
- Margot Robbie says she’s developing a Harley Quinn spin-off movie that’s been a SECRET up until now
- Jim Nabors aka “Gomer Pyle” DIES at 87
- VIDEO: Meredith Vieira once found a bag of sex toys in Matt Lauer’s office closet & approached him about it