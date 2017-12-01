YouTube Screenshot Attribution Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/1/17)

  • Kaley Cuoco got engaged to her boyfriend of 2 years & cried so hard she forgot to say “yes”! Here’s a PIC OF THE RING….and a VIDEO of them dancing around after….tacky to video everything for social media or cute????
  • LISTEN: Ed Sheeran & Beyonce team up to do an acoustic version of his song “PERFECT” and it’s….perfect
  • Selena Gomez named Billboard’s Woman of the Year & gave a VERY HONEST interview about her breakup with The Weeknd & getting back together with Justin Bieber
  • WOAH! Mariah Carey is showing off her 25 lb weightloss after undergoing weightloss surgery
  • Kesha pens an open letter about MENTAL HEALTH & taking care of yourself over the holidays
  • VIDEO: Kendall Jenner wants to get a gun & Kim Kardashian
  • Jimmy Kimmel sent a COMEDIAN down to heckle Roy Moore….Roy found out & started a TWITTER FIGHT with Kimmel
  • PICS: This is what Mark Wahlberg looks like after only 1 week of trying to bulk up
  • Margot Robbie says she’s developing a Harley Quinn spin-off movie that’s been a SECRET up until now
  • Jim Nabors aka “Gomer Pyle” DIES at 87
  • VIDEO: Meredith Vieira once found a bag of sex toys in Matt Lauer’s office closet & approached him about it

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462