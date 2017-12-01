Bigstock Credit: BigStockPhoto

Second Date Update PODCAST: PTA Date

As a single parent, it can be a bit awkward to attend a PTA meeting and be the ONLY person who doesn’t have a spouse sitting next to them. Luckily Ronald met Carrie, another single parent, and they completely hit it off! However, Carrie isn’t calling him back simply because Ronald is looking out for his future. Is she overreacting?

