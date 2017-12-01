As a single parent, it can be a bit awkward to attend a PTA meeting and be the ONLY person who doesn’t have a spouse sitting next to them. Luckily Ronald met Carrie, another single parent, and they completely hit it off! However, Carrie isn’t calling him back simply because Ronald is looking out for his future. Is she overreacting?
Second Date Update PODCAST: PTA Date
As a single parent, it can be a bit awkward to attend a PTA meeting and be the ONLY person who doesn’t have a spouse sitting next to them. Luckily Ronald met Carrie, another single parent, and they completely hit it off! However, Carrie isn’t calling him back simply because Ronald is looking out for his future. Is she overreacting?