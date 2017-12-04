YouTube Screenshot Attribution Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/4/17)

  • The internet collectively lost their minds after Mariah Carey appeared to be sitting on an invisible chair….but it was just her squatting skills at work!

  • PICS: You have to see the super luxe Botswana safari camp where Prince Harry & Meghan Markle fell in love….but seriously romance is alive!
  • Beyonce changes her email EVERY WEEK for security reasons
  • VIDEO: Madonna covered “Toxic” on Instagram for World Aids Day….so Britney Spears recorded herself singing “Can’t Help Falling in Love”…good or blah? Plus, her boyfriend threw her a ROMANTIC BDAY surprise
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian just teased the annual Kardashian Christmas card!
  • Kelly Clarkson’s house was ROBBED but no one was hurt & they weren’t home
  • Billy Bush & 8 other witnesses can confirm that Donald Trump definitely said what was recorded on the infamous Access Hollywood TAPES
  • VIDEO: Mark Hamill does a hilarious Harrison Ford impersonation & talks about having to keep the biggest Star Wars secret ever!
  • VIDEO: Eminem gave Elton John sex toys for his wedding & the story is amazing!
  • Matt Lauer’s wife has reportedly LEFT HIM & fled the country!
  • Chris Pratt is after a “PERVY” dude who’s impersonating him to get ladies online
  • Chrissy Teigen shared some pregnancy photos with People

Pregnant #ChrissyTeigen is glowing…and so is hubby #JohnLegend! 😂❤️ | #regram @chrissyteigen

A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on

  • Pink says her daughter wants to MARRY an African woman & she says that’s fantastic! We agree!
  • The Love advent videos are back & day 2 stars the super sexy Ashley Graham

 

 

