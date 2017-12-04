Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/4/17)

- The internet collectively lost their minds after Mariah Carey appeared to be sitting on an invisible chair….but it was just her squatting skills at work!
.@MariahCarey stopped her concert last night to sign autographs to a few lambs 💕 pic.twitter.com/9c7GAyLtA0
— Mariah Carey Italia (@MariahCareyITA) December 1, 2017
- PICS: You have to see the super luxe Botswana safari camp where Prince Harry & Meghan Markle fell in love….but seriously romance is alive!
- Beyonce changes her email EVERY WEEK for security reasons
- VIDEO: Madonna covered “Toxic” on Instagram for World Aids Day….so Britney Spears recorded herself singing “Can’t Help Falling in Love”…good or blah? Plus, her boyfriend threw her a ROMANTIC BDAY surprise
I was really inspired yesterday by @madonna’s post. She’s right… silence = death! These words really stuck with me, because they are so true. I’ve always wanted to do a performance like this… singing in a pretty little black dress, with a simple 360, one take shot! I figured since it was my birthday, why not go for it?! So boom 💥 When the clock struck 12:00, I did it!!! Thank you all for the beautiful birthday wishes, and for letting me do what I love. I appreciate you more than you will ever know!!!!
- PICS: Kim Kardashian just teased the annual Kardashian Christmas card!
- Kelly Clarkson’s house was ROBBED but no one was hurt & they weren’t home
- Billy Bush & 8 other witnesses can confirm that Donald Trump definitely said what was recorded on the infamous Access Hollywood TAPES
- VIDEO: Mark Hamill does a hilarious Harrison Ford impersonation & talks about having to keep the biggest Star Wars secret ever!
- VIDEO: Eminem gave Elton John sex toys for his wedding & the story is amazing!
- Matt Lauer’s wife has reportedly LEFT HIM & fled the country!
- Chris Pratt is after a “PERVY” dude who’s impersonating him to get ladies online
- Chrissy Teigen shared some pregnancy photos with People
- Pink says her daughter wants to MARRY an African woman & she says that’s fantastic! We agree!
- The Love advent videos are back & day 2 stars the super sexy Ashley Graham