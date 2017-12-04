Whenever a dude is nervous about going on a date with a smoking hot chick, they usually rely on the internet for some tips on how to make the date go smoothly. In this case, everything backfired because Brett isn’t getting a call back from Jennifer and he simply can’t figure out what he did wrong, can you?
Second Date Update PODCAST: Restroom Wrangle
