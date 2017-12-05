Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/5/17)

  • VIDEO: Lady Gaga got down & dirty helping with relief work for Hurricane Harvey victims in Houston….and of course she wore a purple sparkle hardhat

  • OMG Kim Kardashian’s daughter North looks sooooo grown up! She’s 4 already!

  • UPROXX 50 BEST SONGS of 2017….in case you need a playlist for your NYE party!
  • TOP 10 MOVIES of 2017 according to Rolling Stone….and here’s the Top 10 list from VANITY FAIR…who’s list is best????
  • The BEST & WORST TV SHOWS of 2017….what is on your list????
  • VIDEO: WOAH! Things got super heated when John Oliver asked Dustin Hoffman about sexually harassment allegations!
  • Netflix has written Danny Masterson out of “The Ranch” after 4 WOMEN have accused him of rape
  • VIDEO: Kendall Jenner plays both Rocky & Adrian for the Love Magazine advent video
  • VIDEO: Billy Bush gives his first interview since the infamous Access Hollywood tapes & is not happy
  • PICS: Taylor Swift keeps the old Taylor dead on the cover of British Vogue
  • Prince Harry is going to have a BANANA CAKE at his wedding
  • VIDEO: Chris Pratt performed “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” with country star Chris Stapleton & even did the “Dirty Dancing” lift!
  • DAMN! The Star Wars cast fight training is seriously bad ass

 

