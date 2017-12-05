Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/5/17)

- VIDEO: Lady Gaga got down & dirty helping with relief work for Hurricane Harvey victims in Houston….and of course she wore a purple sparkle hardhat
Recovering – physically, mentally, emotionally- from natural disasters takes time + the work isn’t over yet. Thanks @TeamRubicon for inviting our co-founder @ladygaga to volunteer today in #Houston! Donate now to help these awesome vets do more: https://t.co/CmSfW6pmhj pic.twitter.com/tFwJl2EGnK
— Born This Way (@BTWFoundation) December 4, 2017
- OMG Kim Kardashian’s daughter North looks sooooo grown up! She’s 4 already!
- UPROXX 50 BEST SONGS of 2017….in case you need a playlist for your NYE party!
- TOP 10 MOVIES of 2017 according to Rolling Stone….and here’s the Top 10 list from VANITY FAIR…who’s list is best????
- The BEST & WORST TV SHOWS of 2017….what is on your list????
- VIDEO: WOAH! Things got super heated when John Oliver asked Dustin Hoffman about sexually harassment allegations!
- Netflix has written Danny Masterson out of “The Ranch” after 4 WOMEN have accused him of rape
- VIDEO: Kendall Jenner plays both Rocky & Adrian for the Love Magazine advent video
- VIDEO: Billy Bush gives his first interview since the infamous Access Hollywood tapes & is not happy
- PICS: Taylor Swift keeps the old Taylor dead on the cover of British Vogue
- Prince Harry is going to have a BANANA CAKE at his wedding
- VIDEO: Chris Pratt performed “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” with country star Chris Stapleton & even did the “Dirty Dancing” lift!
- DAMN! The Star Wars cast fight training is seriously bad ass