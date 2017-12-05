Credit: BigStockPhoto

PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (12/05/2017)

People have called it the dumbest thing ever heard on radio… Which is why we do it every morning at 6:05 am. It’s Shock Collar Question of the Day! Answer the trivia question correctly, and you don’t get shocked. But if you get it wrong, you WILL suffer the consequences.

Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462