Bigstock Credit: BigStockPhoto

Second Date Update PODCAST: It Aint Over Til The Strange Lady Sings

Amy could tell right away that Rick did not have his life together the moment they met up for a date in a hope to turn his day around, amy shared her profession with him and she thinks she might’ve made things worse and now isn’t getting a call back. When the morning show intervened and helped Amy out, we experienced a Second Date Update first!

