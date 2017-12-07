Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/7/17)

- Ryan Reynolds TROLLED HIS MOM on Instagram yesterday with face tattoos
- Taylor Swift skipped an interview & instead WROTE A POEM for Vogue….it’s called “The Trick to Holding On”
- PICS: The real Tonya Harding attended the “I, Tonya” premiere with Margot Robbie! Plus, Sufjan Stevens has a NEW SONG called “Tonya Harding”
- Halle Berry DUMPED her boyfriend while they were on vacation together in Bora Bora
- VIDEO: Watch Angelina Jolie’s powerful keynote speech at The Women of Entertainment luncheon yesterday
- Amy Adams is PREGNANT with her 2nd baby at 43
- UPROXX released the TOP RAP SONGS of 2017!
- PICS: John Mayer is back to taking selfies after his appendectomy
- Pink’s advice to her daughter is the best, “there’s no such thing as success without FAILURE”