Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/7/17)

  • Taylor Swift skipped an interview & instead WROTE A POEM for Vogue….it’s called “The Trick to Holding On”
  • PICS: The real Tonya Harding attended the “I, Tonya” premiere with Margot Robbie! Plus, Sufjan Stevens has a NEW SONG called “Tonya Harding”
  • Halle Berry DUMPED her boyfriend while they were on vacation together in Bora Bora
  • VIDEO: Watch Angelina Jolie’s powerful keynote speech at The Women of Entertainment luncheon yesterday
  • Amy Adams is PREGNANT with her 2nd baby at 43
  • UPROXX released the TOP RAP SONGS of 2017!
  • PICS: John Mayer is back to taking selfies after his appendectomy
  • Pink’s advice to her daughter is the best, “there’s no such thing as success without FAILURE”

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
