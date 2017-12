Rapper Logic has been EVERYWHERE lately with his hit 1-800-273-8255 (ft. Alessia Cara, Khalid), but how is he with hot food? He went on Hot Ones to discuss music, his relationship with Neil deGrasse Tyson and challenging Vince Staples to a Playstation showdown.

But the end is definitely the best part — in the words of host Sean Evans, “Probably the most challenging wing 10 we’ve ever had.”

And if you’re one of 4 people on earth who haven’t heard his song I mentioned above, here you go.

—Justin