2017 has been a year filled with tragedies – floods, wildfires, sexual harassment, and even presidential elections. With that being said, we here in the morning show need a little bit of cheering up so we can end the year in a good note and are asking listeners to tell us something goof. It can be anything positive that is going on in their lives!
PODCAST: Tell Me Something Good
2017 has been a year filled with tragedies – floods, wildfires, sexual harassment, and even presidential elections. With that being said, we here in the morning show need a little bit of cheering up so we can end the year in a good note and are asking listeners to tell us something goof. It can be anything positive that is going on in their lives!