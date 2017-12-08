Credit: excelentphoto | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/8/17)

  • Beyonce was spotted shopping at Target with her mom and Blue!

  • VIDEO: OMG everyone is freaking out that Justin Bieber is about to PROPOSE to Selena Gomez because of one video….is no response & just blushing really a sign????
  • VIDEO: Migos, Ashanti, Ja Rule, J Balvin and Diplo all performed for a Texas kid’s 18th birthday party….that cost his parents $4 million!!!
  • PICS: Ashley Graham shares her unretouched lingerie shoot photos & they are amazing
  • “Girls Trip” star Tiffany Haddish says she once POOPED in her exes shoes cause he cheated on her
  • VIDEO: YouTuber WIlliam Osman’s house burned down in the California wildfires…he tried to do a fun video about it but broke down in tears in the middle
  • Sia responds to CRITICISM that she has pushed 15-year-old Maddie Ziegler into fame just so she can avoid it
  • Fergie opens up about her CRYSTAL METH addiction, “I was hallucinating daily”

