Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/8/17)

- Beyonce was spotted shopping at Target with her mom and Blue!
It’s not everyday you see @Beyonce at target 🤩🤪 pic.twitter.com/3nI8bVqONh
— taylor 🦋 (@MsTaylorOlivia) December 7, 2017
- VIDEO: OMG everyone is freaking out that Justin Bieber is about to PROPOSE to Selena Gomez because of one video….is no response & just blushing really a sign????
- VIDEO: Migos, Ashanti, Ja Rule, J Balvin and Diplo all performed for a Texas kid’s 18th birthday party….that cost his parents $4 million!!!
- PICS: Ashley Graham shares her unretouched lingerie shoot photos & they are amazing
- “Girls Trip” star Tiffany Haddish says she once POOPED in her exes shoes cause he cheated on her
- VIDEO: YouTuber WIlliam Osman’s house burned down in the California wildfires…he tried to do a fun video about it but broke down in tears in the middle
- Sia responds to CRITICISM that she has pushed 15-year-old Maddie Ziegler into fame just so she can avoid it
- Fergie opens up about her CRYSTAL METH addiction, “I was hallucinating daily”