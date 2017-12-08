Credit: BigStockPhoto

Second Date Update PODCAST: Trapeze Madness

A guy & girl went on a date, after meeting at one of the most UNUSUAL places we’ve ever heard… “Circus Class”? We didn’t know that was even a thing… but it IS, and apparently it’s a hot bed for Romance. Hear it in the Second Date Update.

