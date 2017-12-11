YouTube Screenshot Attribution Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/11/17)

  • Supermodel Adrian Lima may be LEAVING Victoria’s Secret after declaring,  “I will not take of my clothes anymore for a empty cause”
  • VIDEO: Justin Bieber posted a video promising to help the victims of the California wildfires…will he follow through?
  • VIDEO: Sadly Dwayne the Rock Johnson will NOT BE RUNNING for President in 2020…he says he can’t cause Kevin Hart would sabotage it
  • Stephen King’s “Pet Sematary” is getting a REMAKE!!!
  • VIDEO: Queens of the Stone Age frontman kicked a female photographer in the face….he has since APOLOGIZED…he also apparently CUT HIS OWN FACE during the same show & was bleeding the entire time
  • VIDEO: Tiffany Haddish is on “Good Morning America” thanking her bullies because she took all the mean stuff they used to say about her and made herself rich off of it!
  • Jessica Chastain was told to CALM DOWN about the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations by a famous actor

 

