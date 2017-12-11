Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/11/17)

- VIDEO: A Tennessee kid named Keaton Jones posted a video, in tears, about getting bullied & every celeb from Justin Bieber to Demi Lovato to Snoop Dogg to Millie Bobby Brown is RALLYING AROUND HIM! Chris Evans invited him to the AVENGERS PREMIER & Hailee Steinfeld invited him as her date to the PITCH PERFECT 3 PREMIERE
- The GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINATIONS are out! And no Wonder Woman??? The BIGGEST SNUBS
- Chance the Rapper did the weather in Chicago & he’s the meteorologist we all need
Maybe we should start calling him Chance the Meteorologist… ?
Or not. Here's your morning forecast from @chancetherapper ! #ChicagosVeryOwn #WGNToyDrive pic.twitter.com/yNu6Xw9CA7
— WGNMorningNews (@WGNMorningNews) December 8, 2017
- Supermodel Adrian Lima may be LEAVING Victoria’s Secret after declaring, “I will not take of my clothes anymore for a empty cause”
- VIDEO: Justin Bieber posted a video promising to help the victims of the California wildfires…will he follow through?
- VIDEO: Sadly Dwayne the Rock Johnson will NOT BE RUNNING for President in 2020…he says he can’t cause Kevin Hart would sabotage it
- Stephen King’s “Pet Sematary” is getting a REMAKE!!!
- VIDEO: Queens of the Stone Age frontman kicked a female photographer in the face….he has since APOLOGIZED…he also apparently CUT HIS OWN FACE during the same show & was bleeding the entire time
- VIDEO: Tiffany Haddish is on “Good Morning America” thanking her bullies because she took all the mean stuff they used to say about her and made herself rich off of it!
- Jessica Chastain was told to CALM DOWN about the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations by a famous actor