Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/12/17)

  • WHAT!?!? Chris Brown bought his 3-year-old a MONKEY! …He says chill out, it’s HIS PET not his daughter’s
  • PICS: The Rock’s 2-year-old daughter reveals that they are having another girl!!! Dwayne & his longtime girflriend showed off her PREGNANCY on the red carpet
  • The story of Keaton, the bullied Tennessee teen, got really COMPLICATED yesterday after people accused the mom of being racist, fake GoFundMe pages started popping up & the sister took to twitter to defend her family & say they weren’t racist. The mom was on GMA this morning saying the flag photos were meant to be “FUNNY” WATCH VIDEO HERE
  • PICS: Kate Upton is sharing wedding photos & they are beyond dreamy!
  • Jimmy Kimmel brought his son on the show after HEART SURGERY & called out Congress for failing to renew the Children’s Health Insurance Plan or CHIP

  • PICS: Lupita Nyong’o is insanely beautiful on the cover of Vogue
  • PICS: OMG YOU GUYS there is a Beyonce tree topper!!!!
  • PICS: Lady Gaga goes full sexy elf for Christmas
  • WOAH. Meghan Markle is going to have to CURTSY to Duchess Kate Middleton
  • PICS: So Kanye West is going to appear in the annual Kardashian Christmas card….plus, Kim Kardashian lost an EMBRYO before Saint was born

 

 

 

