PODCAST: Awkward Tuesday Phone Call- Proposal Snoop

One of our listeners accidentally found something that her boyfriend did NOT want her to see…and now, she’s worried that it may have been the BIGGEST MISTAKE of her entire life, and is willing to do whatever it takes to fix it…and that includes calling us for our unsolicited advice. To find out what happened, tune into the PODCAST.

