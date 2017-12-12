PODCAST: Mystery Revealed! Where Was Jubal Yesterday?

Jubal has NEVER missed a day of work. Sure- he may arrive a couple hours late occasionally, but after missing 3 hours we had to send a search team to his house to make sure that he was okay! Now that we found him, what is his excuse for skipping work?

